I am tired.
I am tired of the fear, frustration, doubt and the lies. I am tired of the attacks from the enemy. I am exhausted mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually. The year 2020 has been hard. Amen? For me, it has been one blow after another. There have been some beautiful moments in this year, yes, just far and few between.
Last week we buried another loved one. My granny. Granny Great is the fourth grandparent my husband and I have said goodbye to this year. So much heartache, but I know I am not alone in my weariness. Are you tired too?
Are you tired of the enemy having his way? Are you tired of the social and political mayhem he is stirring up? Are you tired of the hatred, the hurt, and the heartbreak? Me too. So, what are we going to do about it? Will we continue to sit idle, watching the enemy plot, pursue and destroy?
Be sober-minded, be alert. Your adversary the devil is prowling around like a roaring lion, looking for anyone he can devour. — 1 Peter 5:8.
I have a better idea. I say, let us declare war.
1 Peter 5:8 is oddly encouraging. It does not seem like it at first glance, but it is. Notice the word like in this sentence. The enemy likes to get his bluff in on us, mimicking a lion. But if you look a little closer at scripture, we are reminded there is a lion, the lion of Judah (Revelation 5:5), His name is Jesus and He is on our side.
With Jesus, we can declare war against Satan, knowing we will prevail. The Lord is our strength; He is enough. Because of Jesus we can live without fear, without doubt, and without discouragement. We can have a peace which passes all understanding even when hot tears of sadness flow down our cheeks. We can love our neighbor despite their social or political views, and we can live in the truth, knowing this is not our final destination.
I do not know all the details of what you are going through, and I am not making light of your affliction. I know hurt and pain, sorrow and discouragement. But I refuse to live in this place, allowing the adversary of my soul to whoop me without a fight. I will not back down, I will remain steadfast in my faith, and I declare war. Are you with me?
“I have told you these things so that in Me you may have peace. You will have suffering in this world. Be courageous! I have conquered the world." — John 16:33.
Cassie Downs is a speaker, author of Chasing Jesus, a 60-day devotional, and founders of Everyday Jesus Ministry. Connect with Downs on Instagram or online at cassiedowns.com.
