Dear Editor,
I just thought it might be wise to schedule an appointment for the health screenings offered by Cedar County Memorial Hospital to check things out. That was over ten years ago. I had no symptoms of anything, I had never felt bad, I was active and I walked regularly. I thought I was a healthy person.
To my surprise one of the screenings showed a 99% blockage in my carotid artery. I was quickly referred to a vascular surgeon at Kansas University Medical Center ,where their tests showed exactly the same as what CCMH had found.
So, less than a week later I was recovering from surgery and am still going strong today – and I credit CCMH for finding my problem and acting so quickly to help me. I could have had a major stroke, or even died. The results of the screening for most people will be just fine, but in my case, I could have had catastrophic results had I not chosen to participate in the screenings. I believe that the testing that I received at Cedar County Memorial Hospital saved my life – I’ll be voting yes during the upcoming election to help our hospital.
Dorothy Hawkins
El Dorado Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.