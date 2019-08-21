Cedar County deputies and emergency medical specialists responded Saturday, Aug. 17, to a residence south of Stockton regarding a report of a possible assault. Austin Hutson, 18, was found inside the residence, unconscious with an apparent head injury. He was life flighted from the scene and taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. Investigation conducted by the Cedar County Sheriff's Office has resulted in one juvenile male being taken into custody by juvenile authorities. The juvenile faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action. Reports also have been filed with the juvenile office regarding a second juvenile’s possible involvement. Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at 276-5133.
As in the case with all criminal charges, suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
