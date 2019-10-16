Previously injured in a recent assault where he was the alleged victim, Stockton resident Austin A. Hutson is back in custody again — this time for felony and misdemeanor criminal acts he himself is alleged to have perpetrated in tandem with an accomplice.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, the Cedar County Sherriff’s Office received a call of an alleged burglary at 15555 S. Mo. 39, Stockton, and deputies were dispatched to the scene.
After initial investigation, CCSO deputy Colton Sawyer filed a probable cause statement alleging Hutson, along with suspected accomplice Rebecca Blevins, forced their way past an unnamed juvenile, proceeded through the front door of Hutson’s family’s residence and stole numerous prescription medications, some jewelry, a small amount of cash — even making off with ribs from the victims’ freezer.
Shortly thereafter, following a brief search, Hutson and Blevins were located together at a residence on 1487 Road and subsequently arrested.
Hutson was found to be in possession of jewelry missing from the victims’ residence.
Hutson is facing charges of first-degree burglary, misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor stealing.
Blevins also was arrested in relation to her respective involvement in the incident.
Huston currently remains in custody; Blevins has since been released pending further legal action.
As is the case with any arrest, it should be remembered charges are merely an accusation and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
