A man from Humansville is charged with a felony domestic assault charge after assaulting a woman on Saturday, Dec. 12.
According to online court documents, Lucas Lunch, 40, is charged with third-degree domestic assault, class E felony, in Cedar County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said the victim — who is handicapped — told deputies that Lynch had assaulted her and taken her phone and vehicle keys away from her, not allowing her to leave a residence in Humansville, Cedar County.
The victim told deputies she had grabbed her vehicle keys and had attempted to leave earlier in the day, but Lynch “took her prosthetic leg, her knee scooter, keys and her phone,” and began throwing things at her, including a wrench which struck her wrist, according to the statement.
The victim managed to reach the vehicle, but Lynch went into the passenger seat and began punching her repeatedly in the face, the statement said.
According to the statement, both the victim and Lynch stated he has been arrested multiple times for domestic abuse and is currently on probation for a previous charge of domestic abuse.
Lynch’s case management conference is set at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16. If convicted, he faces up to 4 years in prison, up to one year in county jail or an authorized penal institution for a special term or by a fine up to $10,000.
