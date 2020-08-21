Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 Humanitarian Award to honor a southwest Missouri resident for service which contributes to the betterment of his or her community. This year will mark the 31st annual Humanitarian Award, which was founded by the late Jewell Thompson Schweitzer.
The deadline for nominations is noon, Friday, Sep. 4. Nominations can be submitted online at formstack.com/forms/CFO-humanitarian.
The Humanitarian Award process is new for this year. The winner of this year’s award will be honored with others recognized in celebration of National Philanthropy Day in November. The CFO is partnering with the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Missouri Ozark Region Chapter, to honor a wide range of individuals and organizations for their contributions to the region.
Nominations also may be emailed or mailed to Suzette West with the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce at: suzette@springfieldchamber.com; or Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, 2020 Humanitarian Award, P.O. Box 1687, Springfield, MO, 65801. The nominations will be evaluated by an independent committee of three members of the clergy and three Ozarks community leaders under the direction of the Chamber.
Humanitarian nominees should be “an individual who has the courage to take decisive action, the wisdom to face aggressive challenges, and the willingness to sacrifice to affect these causes that have a long-term impact on the betterment of the community.” The award is designed to recognize a living person; posthumous nominations are not accepted. More information about the criteria is available at www.cfozarks.org/humanitarian/
This year’s luncheon to honor the 2020 Humanitarian is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, at White River Conference Center, but plans are flexible based on guidance of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.
The winner will receive a cash award, which he or she has traditionally donated to a favorite charity.
Founded in 1973, the CFO is the region’s largest public charitable foundation serving a network of donors, 50 affiliate foundations and about 600 nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri.
