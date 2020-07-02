Many Americans are feeling the effects of job loss and furloughs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. For people with a chronic condition, loss of insurance coverage can create additional stress during this uncertain time. However, it is vitally important for them to stay adherent to their medication to maintain their health and to reduce their risk of complications from COVID-19.
Fortunately, there are ways people can obtain their medications affordably and predictably, even if they have lost coverage.
One program is called Express Scripts Parachute Rx, which offers deep discounts on prescription medications, capping costs at $25 for a 30-day supply of generics, and $75 for a 30-day supply of select brand-name medications for eligible customers. There are more than 40 brand-name medications and thousands of generic medicines available through the program, treating reproductive health, as well as conditions such as asthma, diabetes, glaucoma, heart disease, migraine, non-opioid pain management, seizures and thyroid conditions. The program, which is available for a limited time, is not health insurance and does not require an enrollment fee or commitment to participate.
Get discounted medications delivered to your home
To take advantage of the Express Scripts Parachute Rx program, visit www.express-scripts.com/parachuterx to view the list of available medications, eligibility requirements and restrictions. Once you have checked medication prices, select the home delivery option.
Also, if you are an Express Scripts plan member who is losing coverage, you can transition your prescriptions to Parachute RX by contacting the number on the back of your prescription card.
Pick up medications at your local pharmacy
There are more than 50,000 retail pharmacies, including national chains such as Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid and thousands of grocers and local community pharmacies participating in the Parachute RX program. Your local pharmacist can check if discounts are available for your prescription or you can visit www.express-scripts.com/parachuterx. Additionally, customer service is available seven days a week at 1 (877) 644-0212 to answer any questions you may have about the program.
