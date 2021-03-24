Boyd and Stephanie Householder, owners of the now-closed Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch and Boarding School, were denied bail during their bond hearing on Friday morning, March 19.
The Householders have been charged with a total of 102 criminal charges over alleged abuse against students at Circle of Hope.
Regarding the denial of the Householder’s bail, court records show the court has considered factors such as the nature and circumstances of the offenses charged, the apparent weight of the evidence and the number of complaining witnesses with substantially similar stories.
Records state the court believes the Householders constitute a danger to the victims. There is also a great potential for witness tampering and intimidation, as well as the Householders posing a flight risk.
“The defendant shall continue to be held without bond because the court finds by clear and convincing evidence that no combination of non-monetary and monetary conditions will secure the safety of the witnesses and assure the defendant’s appearance at trial,” court records state.
Tentative dates for the court’s preliminary hearings are slated from April through May. The case was reassigned to Barton County Associate Judge James Nichols on Wednesday, March 17.
According to online court documents, a motion was filed by Missouri Assistant Attorney General Melissa Ann Pierce to disqualify the Householder’s legal counsel, but the court denied the motion due to a potential conflict of interest.
The Householders are currently represented by Adam Darrell Woody of Springfield.
