A proposed levy increase earmarked for the Cedar County Memorial Hospital has failed for a second time this year in the Tuesday, Aug. 6, referendum.
According to unofficial results from the Cedar County clerk’s office, the measure drew 1,225 votes in favor and 1,262 against, a difference of 37 votes. A similar measure on the April ballot failed 1,022-761.
Despite the increased turnout and the narrower margin, the difference once again came down to support from El Dorado Springs versus opposition from the rest of the county as the breakdown by precinct shows.
|Precinct
|Yes
|No
|Benton Jerico Springs
|65
|43
|Box 1
|423
|116
|Box 2
|474
|125
|Cedar Springs
|68
|50
|Jefferson
|13
|99
|Madison Bear Creek
|9
|78
|North Linn
|23
|222
|South Linn
|56
|339
|Washington
|26
|121
|Absentee
|68
|69
|Total
|1,225
|1,269
The total number of votes, 2,487, is just over 28% of the 8,847 registered voters in Cedar County. The April election drew a little more than 20% of the electorate.
The CCMH Board of Trustees is considering trying the referendum for a third time. More information on the issue can be found elsewhere in the Republican on page A2.
