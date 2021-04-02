The Stockton Saddle Club hosted its Coggins and Shoeing Clinic on Saturday, March 27, at the Ray Zumwalt Expo Center. SSC president Amy French said this is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the club.
By 10:30 a.m., over 60 horses had arrived for all of the amenities the clinic was offering — which included coggins and dentals by Cedar Creek Veterinary Service, chiropractor services by Brittany Rose and services by Heartland Horse Shoeing School.
“We love the support from the community,” Stockton Saddle Club secretary Kelli Davidson said.
In addition, Stockton Saddle Club treasurer Anna Haselhuhn said this event is important for the club so members “can have this for the kids of the future.”
French, Davidson and Haselhuhn encouraged interested community members to join the club or join as spectators for the Stockton Saddle Club’s events.
“It makes it more fun for everybody,” French said.
