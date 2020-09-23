Hoping for help

CCMH program spreads awareness for suicide prevention
With the month of September marking National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the Senior Life Solutions program at Cedar County Memorial Hospital in El Dorado Springs has had its own hand in spreading awareness.
Hollee Cross, RN Program Director at Cedar County Memorial Hospital, gave the CCR an overview of how the month has been going for the SLS’s efforts.
Cross said the SLS is a program within CCMH which is “dedicated to addressing the emotional and behavioral health needs of the older adult.”
Services are designed to assist individuals suffering from symptoms of depression and anxiety often related to aging, with some symptoms or things which could cause depression and anxiety including a recent health diagnosis or chronic health issues, hopelessness, loneliness, restlessness, sadness, coping with loss, decreased energy, difficulty sleeping, low self-confidence and life transitions.
SLS staff includes a board certified psychiatrist, licensed therapists and office and patient coordinators, Cross said.
Cross herself serves as the program director; additionally, she is a registered nurse and is involved in educating the community about SLS. She works with potential patients, and collaborates with the psychiatrist and the rest of the team to ensure they meet patient needs.
Speaking on the ways in which SLS is participating and spreading awareness for Suicide Prevention Month, Cross said the SLS staff has placed positive affirmation signs outside and within the hospital.
“Evans Pharmacy has collaborated with us and placed the National Suicide Lifeline number in the bags with purchases in El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Osceola and Lockwood,” Cross said. “The dietary department made sugar cookies with blue and teal frosting (suicide awareness colors) for the hospital staff and SLS staff passed them out in each department.”
Additionally, Cross said, there will be a blue-and-teal day on Friday, Sept. 25. Each staff member will be encouraged to wear one of the colors to work.
The importance of it all
Cross noted that according to the 2018 Behavioral Health Profile for Cedar County, “Individuals struggle with serious mental illness are at higher risk for homicide, suicide and accidents as well as chronic conditions.”
In the Missouri fiscal year 2017, 238 Cedar County residents received treatment for serious mental illness — primarily for mood and anxiety disorders — at publically funded facilities.
Additionally, during the period of 2007-2017, Cedar County’s rate for deaths from self-inflicted injuries was 24.93 versus 15.45 for Missouri. In 2016, there were four suicides in Cedar County, and in 2018, five Cedar County residents died by suicide.
She also noted suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10-34 in Missouri.
Cross said she believes other areas of importance regarding this topic include talking about suicide, which decreases the stigma, and “we hope it will encourage others to get talk about their feelings and seek help,” she said.
“If our community understands the warning signs, the community members will know when someone needs help and may save a life,” Cross said. “The real goal is to get someone help before they get to this point. Just like heart disease or diabetes, if caught early we can take proper precautions so they do not get worse.”
This is also not only impacts her professionally, but also personally.
“I have personally known more than one person who ended his or her own life,” she said. “It is so incredibly discouraging to know you could not help them. When you realized they felt so hopeless that they did not think their life was important.”
“After suicide, there is a ripple effect, like a stone thrown into a pond. Each ripple shows how other lives from close family to extended family, and friends are affected, and the ripples continue on and on.”
Ways to get help
Cross said the individual in need should talk to family or friends they trust and let them know how they feel.
“The individual can communicate with their pastor and seek help through their local church,” Cross said. “If the person is not actively suicidal, but experiencing depression or other mental issues they can seek out licensed therapists within their area.”
Additionally, they can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255, she said.
“If the individual is thinking of killing themselves, they should go to the nearest emergency department or call 911 for further evaluation and treatment,” she added.
CCMH has an emergency department staffed with registered nurses and board certified emergency room physicians who can evaluate suicidal patients, she said.
“We have the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Medical Mall Clinic that is staffed with physicians and a Family Nurse Practitioner who are able to individually evaluate each patient and order medications and further care as needed,” she said. “We have Senior Life Solutions for older adults dealing with the challenges of aging.”
Senior Life Solutions program referrals can be made by anyone, including a patient’s physician, family member, self-referral, or other health care professional.
“If you or someone you know could benefit from the program, please contact us at (417) 876-3656,” Cross said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.