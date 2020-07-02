Rita Miller, volunteering at the front of a new food pantry in El Dorado Springs, said she is excited for what is happening now in the city.
The Hope Center — located at 505 East Fields Blvd. — is a cooperative ministry of the El Dorado Springs Ministerial Association, combining all of the community's food pantry resources into one effort, providing supplemental non-perishable food items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Additionally, the center will also be the commodities food program distribution point for Cedar County on the third Thursday of each month.
The Hope Center was formed through the merging together of our three local food pantries: the church of Christ, First Christian Church, and the Ministerial Association. The Hope Center's Chad Daniel said "Our mission is to express the love and compassion of Jesus Christ as we strive to alleviate food insecurity in our community. We have future goals to provide other services from this one location, making the spiritual needs of our community more accessible as we help satisfy the physical necessities."
Donations of time, food and finances are needed and welcomed. Donations can be made directly at the center during operating hours, or by calling (417) 698-4001.
“It’s been good,” Miller said, referring to the center’s turn-out so far. “We had 18 [people] on Tuesday.”
So far, Miller added, there are over 30 volunteers for the center.
“I do this because I love when anybody walks in,” Miller said. “I love talking to people. I love encouraging them, and I love to see them come up out of where they are.”
The Hope Center helps people reach this goal, she said, showing people they can come up out of where they are.
The Hope Center functions as an outreach ministry of the El Dorado Springs Ministerial Association, and the center's board of directors is comprised of representation from 6 local churches: Chad Daniel, president; Bill Whetstone, vice-president; Ron Marsh, recording secretary; Barbara Walsh, treasurer; Jennifer Caldwell, assistant treasurer; Rita Miller, director; Dan Yoder, director; Suzy Ridgway, director; and Danita Ehlers, program director.
For more information, visit The Hope Center’s Facebook page or call (417) 698-4001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.