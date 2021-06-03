Members of the Stockton American Legion Post 230 Trent Sallee helped place miniature American flags at the Springfield National Cemetery on Thursday, May 27. Director of Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Hugh Meyers, requested Post 230 to help remember those who have fallen serving the United States. Legion members finished up placing the flags just before the downpour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.