Numerous Stockton-area businesses are gearing up for the Thanksgiving and Christmas shopping blitz by having a Holiday Open House Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23.
Participating business are offering fantastic deals for their customers and many of them will have free drawings and refreshments as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.