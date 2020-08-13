When Elaina Daniels thinks back to her first time being in a library, she envisions a memory from the age of five in Bolivar’s library.
“In kindergarten, they take all the kindergarteners on a tour of the town,” Daniels said. “I remember at that time, our [library] building was a two-story building. To me, at five, it was huge. It had these huge pretty steps.”
Needless to say, Daniels said she has had a library card since this first visit.
And now, after a resume full of media and educational experience, Daniels is taking on the role of the Cedar County Library’s director after Glenda Pate retired from the position in July.
As library director, Daniels said her duties lie in going back and forth between the Stockton and El Dorado Springs branches of the library and doing everything from “ordering new books, DVDs and all those cool things we have, to managing staff, to working with the community.”
Daniels said most of her experience in the realm of libraries comes from education; she was a teacher for most of her career and ended up retiring from the classroom, eventually finding her way to the Cedar County’s library bookshelves.
“I do have my library and media science certification that you have to take a test for and know things about school libraries and libraries in general,” Daniels said.
With her certification, Daniels was able to head over to the Cedar County Library and serve as the branch manager for the past several months, she said.
“I really got a feel for the library, how things work, the programs and went from there,” Daniels said.
Additionally, Daniels noted, she is a “lifelong library-user.”
Thinking forward to her hopes for the Cedar County Library’s future, Daniels said she envisions lofty goals on the forefront of her tenure.
“My biggest goal is to get people in the library,” Daniels said, adding once the novel coronavirus pandemic is over, “I really want to see us working in partnerships with the schools, I want to see us doing more with the preschool — with younger and older patrons — and getting as many people involved and in the doors as we can.”
Regarding her message for the general community, Daniels noted she is excited and “thrilled,” to be chosen for her new role.
“Books have always been my haven,” Daniels said. “Books have always been important to me. I have always been very involved in reading and involved in the community — my husband and I both — and the fact that I get to go do this job in both communities of El Dorado Springs and Stockton, I get to go out and help people and get people in the library … I’m beyond excited, and I hope the community accepts me in open arms.”
