Three students recently completed HISET classes, passed exams and soon will receive a diploma in the mail from the Missouri Adult Education division. They are Elijah Ryan, near Filley, who passed on Friday, February 21, and Samuel Laub, northeast Cedar County, and Grant Shin, Stockton, who passed on Tuesday, March 3.
Congratulations on these three successes; they now can continue training or college pursuits of their choice with an official State of Missouri Adult Education Diploma.
Should anyone wanting to succeed with HISET who is 17 years or older, contact Larry Nottingham, Stockton AEL Instructor, at 276-3792
HISET is a high school equivalency diploma program offered in Missouri to those individuals who did not graduate from high school and are seeking a diploma for professional, work-related or personal reasons.
