Dear Editor,
By rejecting the truth of God’s word, Democrats choose to follow Satan. That puts the soul of that party in danger.
The Bible says God forms a baby in the womb, and it makes them male or female. That marriage is between a man and a woman.
God’s word says Satan is the God of this world and he blinds the minds of the unbelieving, they might not see the light of the gospel — which is the glory of Christ.
God’s word says wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction and many people are going that way. Narrow is the gate and straight is the way that leads to life and there will be few that find it.
Followers of Christ are to go into the world and preach the gospel to all — to help them find the road of life.
Close examination of what Democrats stand for proves they no longer believe in the truth of God’s word. They now fully embrace all that Satan offers.
Matthew tells us when God judges the nations, He will put the sheep on the right and the goats on the left. He will say to those on His right, “Come inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world.”
He will say to those on His left, “Depart from me into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels.”
Which side are you standing with?
Robert Bell
Stockton
