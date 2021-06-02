Rural Cedar County residents can look forward to logging on with high-speed broadband service in the near future.
Sac Osage Electric Cooperative announced plans to provide affordable, high-speed fiber broadband service to Cedar County during a press conference on Thursday, May 27.
Sac Osage selected Conexon Connect to lead the project. Together, Sac Osage and Connect will launch and deploy a 2,300-mile fiber-to-the-home network, serving 8,700 homes and businesses across nine counties, including Cedar County.
Sac Osage and Conexon Connect are investing $52 million to build the network, which is expected to be completed within three to four years, with first customers connected in the first quarter of 2022, according to a news release.
The project will begin in El Dorado Springs and work along the U.S. 54 corridor through Cedar Springs, Walker and Collins.
Once service is rolled out, Connect will offer a package with a minimum of 100 megabits per second upload and download speeds for $49.95 per month. A package with a maximum of 1 gigabit per second upload and download speeds will also be offered for $79.95 per month.
There will be no data caps or bandwidth throttling — which is intentional slowing or speeding of internet service — with this service, according to the release.
Thursday’s press conference — which was held at Sac Osage’s community room in El Dorado Springs — featured guest speakers U.S. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and Missouri Representative Jim Kalberloh.
Hartzler said this broadband venture will “change the lives for people in this community for the better.”
“This is a generational change,” Hartzler said.
Hartzler said access to high-speed broadband serves as a divide between rural and urban areas in Missouri.
“It has been to our determinant,” Hartzler said. “We’ve been trying to bring more businesses and good jobs to this community so our young people don’t feel like they have to move to Kansas City or St. Louis to get a good job.”
Businesses, schools and hospitals will benefit from the addition of high-speed broadband to rural Missouri, Hartzler said.
Stockton R-I’s district technology coordinator Sara Young told the CCR that a FTTH network will benefit students who live in rural areas and need better access to high-speed internet for schoolwork.
“Having something like that available to them will change the game for them,” Young said.
Young noted that last summer, around 45% of parents reported in a survey they relied on hotspots for internet access, which makes high-speed connectivity and video conferencing difficult for families.
“Having something that would be like this — with broadband or fiber — would allow them to have the same advantages that kids in town with internet access have,” Young said.
