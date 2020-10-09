B2_new recorder_ks.jpg

From left, Cedar County Circuit Clerk Heather York swears in Melissa Heskett as the Cedar County Recorder of Deeds on Thursday, Oct. 1, taking over Carole Wilkerson’s role due to her retirement.Heskett said she feels good about the new change, as she has served as the deputy recorder for 15 years and has lived in Cedar County for 30 years. 

 

