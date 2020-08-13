A Turn of Events, a local event décor and equipment rental company, has a new familiar face behind the counter as Stockton resident Gina Smith purchased the business and assumed daily operations in the last couple of weeks.
“This really was a God thing,” Smith said of her acquiring the longstanding Stockton business. “It really just fell into place and here we are.”
Smith said her previous experience helping arrange, decorate and prepare for the 2019 Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet solidified her decision to one day pursue event planning and coordinating decoration and material needs for events large and small, weddings, receptions, corporate celebrations and the like.
Giving credit to the business’ founder, Smith shared her appreciation for overall state of the turn-key operation she recently purchased.
“Brenda [Hamby] has been working with me through this and it’s been great,” Smith said of the previous owner. “She’s been a tremendous help and I think we’re just about done with the changing-over now.”
In the months ahead, Smith said an expansion into the neighboring suite is planned and construction plans already are underway.
“We’ll be doing more of our own linne-washing and cleaning in-house and I have a floral background, so silk flower arrangements will be something we offer here shortly.”
Smith went on to confirm all existing engagements and events still will be honored to the fullest and encourages inquiries for event services of any kind.
“We’re here for anything event-wise and I look forward to this new venture,” Smith said. “This is something I enjoy and it’s a good fit.”
Currently, A Turn of Events offers by-appointment hours due of the specific materials and services offered by the company.
Smith’s business can be reached by calling (417) 222-6854 and welcomes interested members of the community in need of event services to call with any inquiries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.