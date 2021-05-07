Dear Editor,
This is to seniors in Cedar, Bates, Hickory, St. Claire and Vernon counties. As a senior, I can look back on my life and there are a lot of shoulda, coulda, woulda.
Lots of seniors, if possible, would have done different in our lives and planned on making different decisions. But now we are in our golden years and maybe not so golden. I would ask how can it be the golden years when some seniors have little.
It is great to see some seniors who the golden years are really the golden years. But to some, not so. To some, getting medicine, getting to medical facilities, getting real food are real problems. To some, our bodies are not the same. So many illnesses has become the norm. We do not see so good, do not hear as well. But we are humans. We are not bums or freeloaders.
It would be nice if we lived in a world of respect and dignity so people would seek our wise council.
When young, we bucked hay bales, cleaned houses, helped the sick, worked hard jobs for little pay, raised kids, made someone or a business lots of money.
Now we suffer strokes, cancer and diabetes, as well as two very common things … loneliness and isolation.
Some of these things could be made better. I would hope the congress of Missouri and Washington D.C. would and could pass laws which would be more senior friendly.
So many seniors need help.
I cover the five counties of Bates, Cedar, Hickory, St. Clair and Vernon. I … Ernie Rucker, senator of the Silver Hair Legislature in Missouri, say give me a call at (417) 955-3380. I pledge to you my help. Please do this.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.