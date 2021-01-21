Area residents, campers, recreationalists, fishermen and women, as well as Stockton and Cedar County residents likely are familiar with Rod Hendricks and his longtime employment with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — Stockton Project Office.
While most know Hendricks as the face of the USACE’s operations in Cedar County, many may not know Henricks’ affiliation with the USACE began before he graduated college.
“I started with the [U.S. Army] Corps of Engineers in the summer of 1985,” Hendricks recalled fondly. “I was still going to college and spent my first summer with them working as a park ranger here at Stockton Lake. At the time I had no idea it would lead to a career, but I enjoyed the work right away.”
Hendricks noted his initial experience working for the USACE was both academically and professionally beneficial as he worked to complete a degree in fisheries and wildlife management from the University of Missouri, Columbia.
After graduating in 1987, Hendricks accepted a permanent position as a park ranger with the USACE at Hartwell Lake, a USACE facility and managed body of water uniquely known as part of the dividing line between the state borders of Georgia and South Carolina.
Moving forward a couple of years, 1989 would see Hendricks accept a park ranger role in the USACE’s Mountain Home, Arkansas — Little Rock District.
Primarily focused on the Bull Shoals and Norfork areas, Hendricks handled recreational supervision duties during summer months, while performing natural resource management of public access areas in colder, wintry months.
Hunting management, clearing timber and performing controlled burns were just a few of the seasonal tasks Hendricks performed during his post in Arkansas.
Moving forward to 1991, Hendricks returned to the USACE’s Kansas City District as he assumed the role of park ranger at Truman Lake.
During his time at this post, Hendricks handled much of the USACE’s arrangements and contractual agreements with farmers who raised crops on USACE lands with agreements to leave behind a certain portion of harvested commodities as food source for local wildlife populations.
Always on the move, 1993 would see Hendricks again make a transition within the USACE, this time accepting a position as a park ranger at Pomme de Terre.
During his time at Pomme de Terre, Hendricks was tasked mainly with managing recreational areas, performing regular shoreline management and clean-up, and boat dock supervisory tasks.
In 1995, Hendricks’ path through different locations and positions within the USACE again led him to Stockton when a park ranger position opened up in his hometown.
“I competed for the spot and was selected,” Hendricks said. “When I was selected, I was pleased to be coming back. It was easier to fit into the role [of park ranger] here, already knowing the area, the campsites, [U.S. Army] Corps [of Engineers] grounds and the community well.”
Several more years would go by and Hendricks stayed the course, deciding not to seek or accept a position away from his hometown again.
Moving ahead, Hendricks would find himself in more advanced roles within the USACE’s Stockton Project Office, later holding the title of parks manager and completing numerous projects of all types and sizes.
In his last career move, Hendricks applied and competed for the operations project manager position at the Stockton Lake Project Office — when area resident Tom Long retired from the position — and ultimately was selected for the role.
Hendricks spent the rest of his professional years with the USACE in this position, eventually retiring from his post at the end of December in 2020, clocking a total of 35 years of service to the USACE.
During his lengthy tenure, Hendricks said he saw his share of disasters, floods and different climactic impacts both large and small to numerous aspects of USACE Stockton Project Office lands and resources over the years.
“There are a couple of flooding and high-water events that stick out in my mind,” Hendricks said reminiscing over the impactful events he witnessed over the years in his varying roles with the USACE. “None of them compare to having to rebuild the offices after the 2003 tornado here, though. That was an incredible undertaking. The old building was completely shifted off its foundation and was a complete loss. We had to rebuild everything here, but we got through it. That was an impressive thing to be a part of.”
Fondly reflecting on his decades with the USACE, Hendricks shared his appreciation for the federal entity and endorsed the government office’s efforts and purpose.
“The [U.S. Army] Corps [of Engineers] is an outstanding agency to work for and they provide so much to any area they are in,” Hendricks said. “Personally, it provided me a number of opportunities, extensive training and experience that I’ll always be thankful for. And, the people I worked with over the years were great, too.”
Noting a replacement for Hendricks has not been selected, the recently retired operations project manager endorsed his former coworkers and current USACE Stockton Project Office staff, park rangers and seasonal campsite attendants wholeheartedly.
“There are some good candidates competing for the operations project manager spot there now,” Hendricks said of the USACE’s efforts moving forward. “And, the staff at the Stockton [Project] Office is absolutely top notch at every level. I have complete confidence in them. I’d put that staff up against any other [U.S. Army] Corps [of Engineers] office in the country.”
Speaking to his personal future, Hendricks said he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.
“Well, most people here know I enjoy farming,” Hendricks said. “My wife Kelly and I run cattle and I plan on staying busy with life in general. I hope to be more involved with church at Stockton Lutheran and do more hunting, fishing and golfing.”
With a proud grin, Hendricks also shared he and wife Kelly are anxiously awaiting the birth of their first grandchild this coming June — making the timing of his retirement all the more special to the Hendricks family.
Additional information regarding the USACE operations, facilities, resources, current staff and services provided to the community can be obtained calling the Stockton Project Office at 276-3113, via email at stockton@usace/army.mil or by visiting https://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Locations/District-Lakes/Stockton-Lake/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.