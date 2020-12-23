In a year unlike any other, the innate spirit for charity during the season of giving remains unpaused, as seen by local volunteers ringing bells at area storefronts for donations.
Michael Tunnell — Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance treasurer and Salvation Army representative — spoke to the CCR on this year’s bellringing, saying despite the pandemic, donation numbers have not seemed to be affected.
Tunnell said donations were expected to be down, but people have “stepped up” and know there is a need.
“It’s a tough year, but we would like to see $3,000,” Tunnell said, speaking on the fundraising goals. “We’ve ranged everywhere from $3,500 to $4,000 for the bellringing, but we’d like to get $3,000.”
As of the CCR interview on Thursday, Dec. 17, $1,669.04 had been collected — “a little over halfway there,” Tunnell said.
Annually, around 50-60 people volunteer to ring bells for the fundraiser, including volunteers from local churches and Stockton R-I FFA students.
“I think everything is running smooth,” Tunnell said. “This year, we provided them with masks and hand sanitizer and gloves.”
Funds from the bell ringing ultimately come back to SAMA and are used to help electric, utilities, rent and medical and anything helping the community in benevolence, Tunnell said. The Salvation Army keeps 15% of funds raised, and all the funds left come back to SAMA, vouchers and the Stockton community.
“It’s a big help to the community,” Tunnell said.
After beginning on Friday, Nov. 27, the last day for bell ringers is Christmas eve.
“It brings hope to people again,” Tunnell said. “It’s a gracious ministry. We are blessed … It’s not just the money, but it allows us to pray with [people] and care about them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.