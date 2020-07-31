The Cedar County Health Department — a service of Cedar County Memorial Hospital — will be hosting two drive-thru vaccination clinics, one in both El Dorado Springs and Stockton, according to the Jenean Ehlers, RN, Community Services Manager of CCHD.
Please note the following details:
These vaccination clinics will be for incoming 8th and 12th grade students needing vaccinations for school. Most incoming 8th grade students will be required to receive two vaccines while most 12th grade students may need only one vaccine to comply with state guidelines.
Please bring the student’s current shot record and insurance/coverage information to be processed. If you do not have insurance, the cost is $21.50 per vaccine. There will be paperwork to complete before vaccines are administered.
Please limit the number of individuals in each vehicle, and we ask that everyone please wear a mask.
If you have a kindergarten student needing shots for school, please make an appointment in advance by calling (417) 876-5477.
El Dorado Springs drive-thru vaccination clinic –
Wednesday, August 5: 2:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. at the Cedar County Health Department/Medical Mall parking lot – 1317 S. Mo. 32, El Dorado Springs.
Stockton drive-thru vaccination clinic —
Wednesday, August 19: 2:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. at the Stockton Health Complex parking lot – 807 Owen Mill Rd., Stockton.
This service is being offered in this manner due to the current COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to keep safety at the forefront of our services.
