In accordance with the Affordable Care Act of 2010, Cedar County Memorial Hospital has made the written report of its recently conducted Community Health Needs Assessment available to the public. A link to the CHNA Report is located on the hospital’s home page at www.ccmh.co.
In addition, a written copy of the report is available for review in the administrative office of Cedar County Memorial Hospital at 1401 S. Park St. in El Dorado Springs. The office also can be reached by phone by calling (417) 876-3059.
A CHNA is a formal, structured process for reviewing the health issues faced by a population, leading to prioritization of health needs and allocation of resources to address those needs.
