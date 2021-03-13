Publish a book, they say.
It’ll be fun, they say.
Publishing my book, Chasing Jesus a 60-day Devotional has been nothing short of hard work, lots of prayers, and millions of hours (or at-least if feels like it) over the course of years. I have felt hot tears roll down my face during setbacks COVID forced on the process and I have felt my heart skip a beat when the finished copy arrived on my doorstep. I stood a little taller and smiled a little bigger when the final revisions were complete. It has been terrible and it is beautiful.
When I began my journey to publishing, I did so because I knew that is the direction God was leading me. It is not about making a name for myself, it is about encouraging, equipping and inspiring others to chase Jesus with their whole heart. But the process has been hard. There has not been one moment that was easy since I signed my contract.
Have you ever stepped out in faith, knowing God was leading you to go for it, only to run face first into a wall of problems, setbacks, or discouragement?
Good news. You are not alone. I am with you and so is Mary.
Mary, like the mother of Jesus; Mary.
“Then she gave birth to her firstborn son, and she wrapped him tightly in cloth and laid him in a manger, because there was no guest room available for them.” Luke 2:7 CSB.
Imagine being Mary for a moment.
God has chosen you to carry his son into the world. You miraculously become pregnant; you have the promise this child will be born and live to become mighty across the earth.
Things are going pretty great. God is keeping His word. Things are working out nicely, until now. Here lies Mary, likely in a stable giving birth to this miracle because she and Joseph cannot get a room at the local Motel 6.
Wait.
Are not they the ones who claim to “leave the light on for you?”
If I am Mary, I am asking God, “why?”
“Why is not this playing out like I thought it would?”
“How can I give birth outside to such a precious baby? Surely this isn't your plan, Lord.”
“Are you disappointed in me, Lord?”
Friend, I would be throwing a real pity party. “God, I have done everything you ask, why are things going down like this?”
And therefore I am not Mary. Mary did not respond to her “setback” like Cassie would have. She responded in faith knowing God would keep His promises despite the situation. Motel 6 in Bethlehem might have missed it, but he’ll always leave the light on for you.
Scripture says Mary wrapped Jesus tightly in cloth.
When I read this, I wondered why Luke included this in the scripture. What significance does cloth have? So with a little digging I learned that it was the custom of a mother who cared for and showed concern for her child to wrap them in strips of cloth, swaddling them.
You see, Mary wasn’t concerned about when or where she bore her child. She trusted the Lord, and she loved her child. She did not have to have all the answers or a roadmap to when, where, and how it would all work out. She just did as the Lord had asked, loved the one he entrusted her with, and trusted him to work out all the details.
What God compels you to do may not always be easy and may not always make sense, but I want to encourage you and to remind you that what he brings you to, he will bring you through!
Publish the book.
Start the business.
Have the child.
Have the talk.
Choose to forgive.
Take the job.
Sign the contract.
Do whatever the Lord is compelling you to do and let him worry about the details.
And when things aren’t working out how you think they should, remember Mary.
Have faith.
Our job is to obey, his job is to make a way.
Cassie Downs is a speaker and founder of Everyday Jesus Ministry.
