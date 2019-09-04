Mental health, SRO funding among concerns
Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler spoke with school officials, law enforcement and other elected officials on the subject of school safety during a forum Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the Stockton High School gymnasium.
Among the attendees were Stockton R-I superintendent Shannon Snow, principals Mike Postlewait, Robert Bolte and Doug Crawford, board members Billy Bruce and Dianna Saathoff, school resource officer Kevin Caudle, El Dorado Springs R-II superintendent Mark Koca and assistant superintendent Theresa Christian, Sheriff James McCrary, Deputy Josh King and law enforcement from other counties, state Rep. Mike Stephens (R-Bolivar), state Sen. Ed Emery (R-Lamar), and officials from about a dozen other school districts in Hartzler’s Fourth Congressional District.
Hartzler (R-Harrisonville) highlighted some of the school safety bills she sponsored in the current session of Congress, including the Stop School Violence Act, the Police Officers Protecting Children Act and the Threat Assessment, Prevention and Safety Act. She said the Stop School Violence Act awarded $750,000 to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for training about mental illness, and another $133,334 to the Missouri Department of Public Safety for threat assessment.
The issue of mental health was a topic of concern to several in the audience who addressed Hartzler.
Clinton superintendent Destry Brown told of a student with mental problems who broke into his door with a slingshot and a ball bearing — an indication school violence is not limited to attackers with guns. Brown added the student had a beef with a previous Clinton superintendent, not him.
Brown also mentioned some of the problems school and law enforcement officials face in keeping suspects in custody. He said a person who provides false information on a background check application is only punished by a fine and is narrowly asked, “Have you ever been put into a mental facility against your will?”
Bruce broadened the scope of the issue by asking, “What creates hate?”
Hartzler responded by mentioning President Trump wanted to know the role violent video games might play in the issue. She said an advocate recommends what Hartzler called “stringent coding” of such games.
Several attendees spoke of the difficulties rural school districts have in having access to and funding for mental health treatment, in particular psychiatric patient beds.
A board member from Rich Hill who works in the mental health field said they cannot diagnose a student as being mentally ill without proper testing. She said Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City has a 9-24 month waiting list and added some mental health symptoms do not show up until the patient reaches adulthood and is no longer under a school’s purview.
Stephens echoed the need for more mental health care professionals, and access to them.
Emery promoted the idea of arming teachers, especially in areas where law enforcement and school resource officers are not immediately available to respond to a threat.
Emery also lamented what he called “the lack of moral fiber in America,” and referenced the ban on prayer in schools imposed by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1962.
Christian noted El Dorado Springs participates in the state’s Early Learning Blended Program, but services are limited due to competing regulations and a lack of flexibility from the federal Early Childhood Special Education program.
Snow related similar problems at Stockton regarding ECSE, adding the R-I district has seen an unexpected $74,000 reduction in state funds, meaning the district cannot reach out to as many families who may need the service as 10 years ago.
Snow said the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut is a dividing line for officials as they deal with safety.
“That was kind of my defining moment because I was superintendent at the time and that was the first really big thing that happened, the first big tragedy,” Snow said. “I tend to think of things before and after [then].”
She also believes campus security has remarkedly improved since Caudle became the district’s school resource officer several years ago.
“We have done a lot to limit access to our campuses,” Snow said. “We have a resource officer who does not only a great job of protecting us, but he has over the last few years built a relationship with the kids, so if there’s something amiss they would approach him and let him know.”
Hartzler was impressed with the number of people who turned out for the forum and acknowledged their concerns.
“The popularity and belief that school resource officers are a very positive tool to help our kids — we need more funding to help the schools get more resource officers,” Hartzler said. “We also heard about the real need for more mental health services, especially helping catch earlier problems and getting children the help earlier to avoid problems down the road.
“We always need to look and make sure there’s opportunities to cut regulations to make things easier. Sometimes, what we run into is there’s state laws and federal laws and sometimes the regulations to implement similar types of programs don’t always match, and so we can do a better job of coordinating between the state and federal levels so we can combine resources when needed to amplify our efforts.”
