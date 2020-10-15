It was a momentous homecoming at El Dorado Springs as the Bulldogs trampled straight through the Sherwood Marksmen’s efforts, winning the game 49-15.
The Bulldogs scored the first touchdown of the night with 10:44 to go in the first quarter, setting the momentum for their dominating scoreboard to come. Freshman Landon Murry sprinted through the field for the next Bulldogs touchdown, and the two-point conversion was good.
Senior Clayton Collins threw a snappy pass to senior Gaven Morgan, taking the score up to 21-0 with one minute left in the first quarter.
With around 9:00 minutes in the second quarter, Morgan managed to run into the endzone for another touchdown on the house, bringing the score to 28-0. Shortly later, though, the Marksmen ran their first touchdown of the night, as well as the extra point.
The Bulldogs swiftly responded to the Marksmen by a sly pass by Collins to senior Preston Robison, taking the score to 35-7 with 3:42 left to go before the half.
A long pass downfield from Collins to Morgan fully cemented the game’s domineering tone, ending the half at 41-7.
In the third quarter, with 7:00 on the clock, junior Chance Esparza scooped the Bulldogs’ final touchdown of the night, and the extra point was good.
The Bulldogs are slated to play the Butler Bears in Butler at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. The Bears hold a 6-0 season record and previously beat the Buffalo Bison by a score of 46-20.
