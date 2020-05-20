High school seniors, their families and friends and the overall Stockton R-I community came together at Stockton High School’s gym on Sunday, May 17, for the graduation ceremony of the 2020 senior class, with social distancing put into the mix.
R-I superintendent Shannon Snow spoke to the graduating class during the ceremony, congratulating the seniors on their achievement and reminiscing on their academic careers, as well as looking back at time as superintendent, due to her recent retirement.
“Congratulations to you — the class of 2020,” Snow said. “These are, in fact, unprecedented times. For the first time in history, schools across the nation have closed their doors during the school year. This closure was felt most by you.”
Snow noted many parents had been worried there would be no graduation ceremony at all, but she said in her mind, missing graduation was “never an option.”
Snow thanked everybody who worked to make the ceremony possible and said it had been an honor to serve the R-I community for the past 15 years as superintendent and the past 28 years from her overall involvement.
Salutatorian Jason Bradshaw — after making the audience laugh from his comedic prowess, and also speaking on a more serious note over a personal loss of a cousin, which he said affected him personally and changed his worldview — encouraged his class “to leave a legacy of love, a legacy of charity and kindness, a legacy of greatness, a legacy that will live on as the class that changed the world.”
Valedictorian Kassidy Dalton spoke of her memories through R-I’s halls, detailing her class’ transition from kindergartners to middle schoolers to their final year.
“The Stockton R-I school district has been my home away from home for the past 13 years, and I know several of you can relate to that,” Duncan said. “Sure, our class numbers changed constantly…But it is not about the numbers. It’s about the intangibles of love and support we’ve received along the years.”
After students walked across the graduation stage and received their diplomas, class president Seth Webb gave a speech, telling his classmates, “As you go forward in life — whether you’re heading toward a trade school, a university or simply wherever the wind takes you — remember to do so with an open mind and a full heart.”
Mike Postlewait, the SHS principal who also has retired effective at the end of the school year, spoke after Webb with some personal notes, tearfully noting he has been involved with school since 1972.
“Graduating high school is a major achievement in life,” Postlewait said. “Don’t let it be the greatest achievement you’ve ever had. Your future is a blank canvas waiting to be painted, a book waiting to be written, a song waiting to be sung.”
Postlewait told students things work out best for those who make the best of the way things work out, noting his time at the Stockton R-I district has worked out great for him, and he could not “be happier.”
“Class of 2020, parents, teachers and the Stockton community, thank you for trusting me with your students for the past nine years,” Postlewait said.
To a crowd of cheers and support, Webb directed the class of 2020 to stand to their feet and change their tassels.
