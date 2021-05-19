Tassels turned and caps soared high in El Dorado Springs High School’s gymnasium on Sunday, May 16, as R-II’s senior class celebrated their graduation ceremony.
R-II superintendent Heath Oates provided welcoming remarks during the ceremony, noting the obstacles these Bulldog seniors faced through an unprecedented school year.
“This class navigated — along with all of us — a school year in a global pandemic,” Oates said. “And yet, they were able to do so many things to make their senior year of high school successful.”
Oates told the graduating class to look forward to what is coming their way, while adding that the R-II district and the community of El Dorado Springs “care” about the seniors’ futures.
In fact, Oates — in his first year at R-II’s helm — told the audience that El Dorado Springs is the “most caring” community he has ever seen.
Salutatorian Brice Knoll echoed that sentiment during his salutatory address, thanking his fellow classmates, teachers and coaches for the care they have exemplified not only in his personal school career, but in each other’s lives, as well.
“We conquered and overcame countless obstacles thrown our way,” Knoll said. “We stuck together. … Let us live our lives to the fullest.”
Providing words of advice to her fellow classmates as they set to embark on living their lives to the fullest, valedictorian Megan Griffin spoke on the importance of positivity and maintaining “a good attitude.”
“Your brain is an organ, just like your heart or lungs,” Griffin said. “Proverbs 17:22 teaches that a cheerful heart is a good medicine, but a broken spirit saps a person’s strength.”
Griffin said that, in the words of former President Barack Obama, the “best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something.”
In her closing remarks, Griffin told her classmates they are “the future.”
“If you want to see a change in the world, then you need to be that change,” Griffin said. “It starts with us.”
