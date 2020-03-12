Increasing media coverage of the coronavirus outbreak which began in China is creating some fear in our community. At the Cedar County Health Department, we understand you are concerned about the new coronavirus and have questions about how to protect yourself and your family. Here is what you need to know.
The new coronavirus, also called COVID-19, is spread on droplets when a person who is sick coughs and sneezes. It is not yet known whether it also spreads through the air. Most of the cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. so far have been among people with recent travel to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks or among close personal contacts of someone sick with COVID-19.
Because COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus, there is no vaccine yet to protect against it and our bodies do not have immunity to it. But there are simple steps you can take to protect yourself and your family.
•Wash your hands often with soap and water.
•Don’t touch your face with unwashed hands.
•Keep a distance of 8 feet from people who are sick.
If you are well, you do not need to wear a facemask to try to protect yourself from seasonal flu or coronavirus. Facemasks are intended to be worn by people who are sick, to keep germs from travelling far when the person coughs or sneezes. Facemasks also are needed by health care workers or family members who have to be very close to sick people in order to care for them.
There are no cases of coronavirus in Cedar County at this time, but we still are seeing a high number of seasonal flu cases each week. It is important that everyone in our community stay home when sick. Going to work, to church, or out in the community when you are sick, or sending a sick child to school or daycare puts other people at risk. The best way to protect our whole community is for people who are sick to stay home.
We will hear about more cases of coronavirus and seasonal flu in the U.S. over the weeks and months ahead, but we have a strong public health system trained to quickly identify cases and stop the spread of disease. You can do your part to help by staying home when you are sick.
Wash your hands often, don’t touch your face with unwashed hands and keep a distance from people who are sick. These simple steps will help protect you against coronavirus, the seasonal flu and many other diseases spreading from person-to-person. These are the most important things you can do to protect yourself, your family and our whole community.
Learn more at www.ccmh.co or follow us on Facebook or contact the CCHD (417) 876-5477 or (417) 276-6416.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.