Fall is here and so is the annual Black Walnut Harvest. Hulling stations across the Midwest officially open on Thursday, Oct. 1. Hammons Products Company’s network of hullers are paying record prices again this year with harvesters earning $16 per 100 pounds — after hulling — for freshly fallen nuts. Harvesters are encouraged to get nuts turned in quickly, as the price could change later in October.
“Most trees in southern Missouri are producing a good crop of wild black walnuts this year – much better than last year” Brian Hammons, President of Hammons Products Co., said. “With plenty of rain in the spring, the trees got off to a good start and nuts are about ready to fall all over the Ozarks.”
Every year thousands of people participate in the harvest tradition with their friends and family, picking up the Black Walnuts off their own land, or the land of their neighbors — with proper permission, of course.
So just why do they do this? In a survey taken in March of 2020, past harvesters were asked, “What are your main reasons for participating in the Black Walnut harvest?” The 629 respondents chose “to earn additional cash” and “to clean up my yard/land” as their top reasons for harvesting.
Harvesting wild black walnuts is fun for the whole family and the perfect socially-distanced outdoor activity for 2020. All you need are buckets or plastic containers for collecting — and a nut wizard helps, too. Individuals are encouraged to pick up freshly fallen Black Walnuts while they’re still green (not black or mushy or dried) and get them to a hulling station within 1-2 days of picking them up.
Finding a hulling station nearby is easy; there are over 200 hulling sites across 11 states. Harvesters can visit www.black-walnuts.com/hullingto find a hulling station near them.
“Now we simply pray for nice weather in the coming weeks,” Hammons said, “so folks can get out, enjoy the healthy air and fall beauty, and make a little extra money. This really is a wonderful time of year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.