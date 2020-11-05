As autumn truly sets in and the annual fall Missouri deer and turkey seasons are underway, Hammons Products Co., Stockton, is encouraging residents throughout Missouri and the Midwest to “go nuts” harvesting the annual wild-grown black walnut crop through mid-November.
Speaking to the ongoing annual activity, Hammons Products Co. president Brian Hammons
“We’re really seeing good quantities of black walnuts coming in, but we’re not where we need to be quite yet,” Hammons said. “It’s been a good crop year here in the Ozarks. Trees produced, black walnuts have fallen and they are on the ground. Now we need them harvested.”
Lightheartedly yet serious, Hammons noted the operational need for more locally harvested wild black walnuts was a recognition of the commercial reality playing a significant role within the local area's economy.
“We want our employees to continue working as usual, and we want to continue to support and give to organizations and causes here at home,” Hammons said. “This means we truly rely on the all the resourceful people here in the Ozarks to harvest and bring in this valuable, natural resource the region is blessed with.”
A press release from Hammons Products Co. recently cited numbers of 8,000,000 pounds purchased at the current juncture of the seasonal harvest. The generational Stockton operation currently is seeking an additional 7,000,000 pounds to keep the plant operating without interruption through next June.
Currently, Hammons Products Co. still is paying its all-time highest price of $16 per 100 pounds of hulled black walnuts, making the longstanding tradition of harvesting black walnuts for folding money as profitable as ever.
So, in a nutshell – yes, pun intended – Hammons Products Co. continues to encourage residents across the Ozarks to “get out, enjoy some healthy fall air, create some memories with family and friends, and be a part of the Midwest fall tradition.”
Resources for harvesters also are available from the local Stockton-based organization for harvesters seeking to cash in on bountiful areas yielding the local green gold of the Ozarks hollers and hills, too.
Interested harvesters seeking to find beneficial places to collect wild black walnuts are encouraged to call 276-5181, where perspective areas to harvest can be recommended.
Additional information regarding Hammons Products Co.'s scores of hulling stations throughout the Midwest – as well as its diverse products and operations – can be obtained by visiting the Stockton-based company on the web at black-walnuts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.