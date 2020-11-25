Dwain Hammons, Stockton, was honored by the local chapter of the Stockton Lions Club the evening of Wednesday 20, at Piette’s Café and Bar, just west of the Stockton square.
Hammons, a lifelong resident of Stockton has spent more than half a century volunteering and contributing to the Stockton chapter of the Lions Club, International — an organization globally know for its chosen cause of helping sight-challenged individuals with obtaining glasses, corrective lenses and necessary ocular surgeries.
Hammons expressed his appreciation for the accolades and said he was honored to receive the recognition, noted his son and grandson also have decades of combined Lionism involvement and said he was “looking forward to receiving his hundred-year pin in the years to come.”
Pictured here at left, Hammons shares a moment of appreciation as he is awarded chevrons for his 65 years of Lionism service, as well as a governor’s pin from Missouri Lions Club district six governor Theresa Kee.
