As ghosts, goblins, superheroes and princesses — and more — traversed through the Stockton City Park to collect sweets and goodies, the CCR happened to catch a few photos of the spooky cuteness.
New to the annual Halloween offerings was SACC’s Haunted House of Horrors. Hosted in the city’s Community Building, the event was attended by over 500 area thrill-seekers. The proceeds generated by the haunted house will be used by SACC to fund more area events and continue the chamber’s support of local businesses.
Here are some costume winners and stand-out costumes from the well-attended communitywide fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.