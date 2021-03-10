Originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 3, the Ramie Halbrook trial has been postponed until June according to Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither.
Halbrook is accused of shooting Joseph Roberts to death Saturday, March 10, 2018. According to court documents, Roberts was in the process of moving out of the rental home on West Craig Street. He and a friend pulled into the driveway and saw Halbrook in a shed on the property. Roberts asked Halbrook what he was doing. The friend said he did not hear Halbrook respond to Roberts, just a gunshot.
The witness of the event had been planned to speak at the trial on Wednesday, March 3, but due to medical complications, the trial was postponed.
The trial is set for Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11 at the Cedar County Courthouse in Stockton.
Another trial set to take place near the end of March is the case of Charles Shane Green of El Dorado Springs.
Green was charged with first degree murder on March 26, 2017, for the shooting death of Brandon Keith on October 23, 2017. Police found Brandon Keith, 34, lying partially in the street near the intersection of south Summer and east Joe Davis streets in El Dorado Springs. Police say he had been shot in the head. He later died at a Springfield hospital.
Trial for Green is set for March Friday, 19 and Tuesday, March 30 at the Cedar County Courthouse in Stockton.
