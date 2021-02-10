Lottie Young pulled up to the Cedar County Courthouse in Stockton on Monday, Feb. 8, with justice in mind as she drove a red, white and blue truck with eagle emblems stretched down both sides, bearing a poster of her late son’s name.
Young told the CCR she wants justice for her late son, Joseph Roberts, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest almost three years ago in Stockton.
According to previous CCR coverage and online court records, former Stockton resident Ramie Halbrook, now residing in Salem, was charged with first-degree murder, class A felony, and armed criminal action, unclassified felony, from the incident.
The pre-trial conference had been delayed multiple times, according to online court records, but was officially held on Monday morning, Feb. 8, with honorable judge David Munton presiding in Cedar County Circuit Court.
Given the delays — one of which was due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year — Young said in the almost three years following her son’s death, it has felt like “a nightmare” as she has waited for the judicial processes to go forward.
“Justice hasn’t been done yet,” Young said, after speaking highly of her son and his memory.
Currently, a wrongful death suit filed by Halbrook’s children also is working its way through civil court, as well.
Halbrook remains out on bail. His jury trial is scheduled for Wednesday through Friday, March 3-5.
