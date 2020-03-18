Former Stockton resident Ramie Halbrook is due in court at the end of March for armed criminal action and murder at the end of March.
Previously delayed on two separate occasions, the two-day trial is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, and Wednesday, April 1, at the Cedar County Courthouse, with honorable judge David Munton presiding.
According to probable cause statements and online court documents, Halbrook is charged with murder and armed criminal action stemming from an incident which transpired March 10, 2018, at 108 W. Craig St., Stockton, which ultimately left local resident Joseph Roberts dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.
When asked to speak further about the trial or the previous motions filed which allowed the trial to be delayed, Cedar County prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither answered with a concise response.
“I’m not interested in making statements regarding the direct nature of the case,” Gaither said. “We’re ready to proceed and we anticipate trying this [case] on [Tuesday] March 31, and [Wednesday] April, 1.”
Currently, a wrongful death suit filed by Halbrook’s children also is working its way through civil court as well.
Additional information regarding documentation, filings and ongoing case activity can be obtained by searching www.courts.mo.gov.
As with any criminal case, it should be remembered a charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.