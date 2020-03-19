Dear Editor,
To say the least, we couldn’t be more grateful to have Cedar County Memorial Hospital nearby. I recently experienced a major health issue and went to the emergency room, where I was quickly treated, diagnosed and admitted for care by the staff at CCMH. After recognizing the severity of my problem, I spent a few days at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, and was then able to return to the Swing Bed Program in El Dorado Springs. I spent a total of 18 days at CCMH. During my time there, I received a lot of therapy to regain strength I had lost. The entire staff at CCMH were so great. My appetite was not the best at times and the dietary department went out of their way to make sure I had choices to improve my eating and nutrition. The nursing staff, therapy department and everyone was so kind and helpful to both myself and my husband — who was able to visit daily with the hospital being an easy driving distance from our home. This county and community is so fortunate to have a hospital in the immediate vicinity – you just really don’t know how fortunate you are to have something until you really need it. We have had grandchildren born there as well as other family members using the services of the hospital. We are so thankful for all of the care and services available. Even though we are St. Clair county residents, we gladly pay our hospital bills in Cedar County — and we encourage Cedar County residents to vote yes on April 7, to help CCMH.
Linda L. and Raymond E. Evans, Sr.
Schell City
