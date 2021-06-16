On Monday, June 7, Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 63 into law, which creates a statewide prescription drug monitoring program in the state of Missouri.
“Establishing a statewide prescription drug monitoring program has been a top priority for my administration, and I want to thank Sen. Holly Rehder and Rep. Travis Smith for working to get this landmark legislation across the finish line,” Governor Parson said. “SB 63 will help provide necessary information to health care professionals and empower them to make decisions that better serve their patients and assist in fighting the opioid epidemic in Missouri.”
The recently passed legislation will help health care professionals better monitor the dispensation of opioids and other prescribed controlled substances to their patients.
Missouri is the final state to carry out a statewide PDMP.
Before passing the bill, 85 percent of Missouri, not including Cedar County, did the drug monitoring program through St. Louis County. The St. Louis County PDMP launched in 2017 with 14 participating jurisdictions. Over 75 jurisdictions participated in the program.
Evans Drug pharmacist Jake Gorrell spoke on the recent change, as he said, “It’s long overdue for Missouri … I don’t know why it has taken so long for Missouri to get a prescription drug monitoring program.”
Gorrell also said, “This is something we’ve needed forever … its awesome news, honestly. It’s going to be insanely helpful for our town and other small towns on the Kansas/Missouri border. It’s really easy to get a prescription in Kansas and Missouri when you only have to drive an hour or an hour and a half to a Missouri pharmacy.”
Patient information is protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and will continue to be maintained according to the federal law under SB 63.
SB 63 further states that patient information is considered a closed record under state law and will not be provided to law enforcement agencies, prosecutorial officials or regulatory bodies for purposes not allowed under HIPAA.
The bill also extends the expiration date of the RX Cares for Missouri Program to Aug. 28, 2026. The program is a drug safety initiative administered through the Missouri Board of Pharmacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.