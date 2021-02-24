Governor Parson provides update on COVID-19 in state

During a press briefing at the Missouri State capitol on Friday, Feb. 19, , Governor Mike Parson spoke on updates over COVID-19 data and vaccine administration in Missouri.
“Missouri continues to make great strides in administering the vaccine across the state,” Governor Parson said. “As supply continues to gradually increase, more and more Missourians will have an opportunity to receive a vaccine. However, it is important to remain patient and understand that the demand for vaccines will still far outweigh supply for some time.”
At the start of last week, approximately 1,115,100 first and second vaccine doses had been shipped to Missouri. The number of vaccines shipped does not equate to the number of vaccines received by state vaccinators.
The 1,115,100 vaccines shipped includes doses allocated to CVS and Walgreens through the federal pharmacy partnership to vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care facilities. Of these doses, 79.5 percent have been reported as administered.
Excluding vaccines shipped to CVS and Walgreens, 903,700 first and second doses have been shipped to Missouri vaccinators as of Tuesday, Feb. 16. Of these doses, 86.2 percent have been reported as administered.
As of Wednesday, Feb. 17, Missouri providers have administered approximately 940,000 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to citizens across the state. Nearly 667,000, or 11 percent, of Missourians have received an initial dose vaccination.
Collectively, Missouri vaccinators have demonstrated the capacity to administer nearly 50,000 vaccines daily once supply will consistently allow. Administration capacity will only increase as more vaccinators are onboarded.
The state also continues to move forward with regional mass vaccination events. To date, the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services, State Emergency Management Agency and local healthcare partners have completed 27 mass vaccination clinics across the state. More than 50,000 Missourians have received an initial vaccine dose at one of these events.
Targeted vaccination teams are also fully operational in St. Louis and Kansas City. After the first round of events, these four man teams have administered more than 2,000 initial doses in Kansas City and St. Louis. The vaccines have gone to vulnerable populations in communities with limited access to healthcare.
Missouri has mechanisms in place to ensure the most equitable and efficient vaccine distribution as possible. Recently, increased attention has been on vaccine allocation to the St. Louis region. To date, Highway Patrol Region C, which represents 37 percent of the state's population, has received 315,200 doses, or 35 percent, of the 898,175 doses delivered to Missouri vaccinators. The amount does not include vaccines allocated to federal partners.
The St. Louis metropolitan area – which includes Jefferson County, St. Charles County, St. Louis County, and St. Louis City and represents approximately 31 percent of Missouri's population — has received 282,300 doses, or 31.4 percent, of the state's total vaccine allocation.
In addition to vaccine successes, Governor Parson also highlighted encouraging signs in Missouri's COVID-19 data.
“We are happy to report that COVID-19 activity in Missouri has declined for the fifth consecutive week,” Parson said.” The continued decrease in our positivity rate shows that Missourians are taking the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones. Our administration has never wavered in our balanced approach to addressing this pandemic, and we know we are on the right track to winning the fight against COVID-19.”
Missouri's seven-day PCR positivity rate has fallen to 7 percent, and the antigen rapid test rate has fallen to 5.1 percent. The state's current seven-day case average is approximately 533 cases per day — a number which has not been this low since June of last year.
Missouri data also shows that since a peak of 7,616 new cases reported on Nov. 9, new daily case volume has fallen 95 percent to only 346 confirmed cases on Feb. 15. Over the past 14 days alone, data reporting by the New York Times shows that Missouri's volume of new COVID-19 cases and number of hospitalizations have fallen by 42 percent and 22 percent, respectively.
“We are confident that these current trends will continue if Missourians stay committed to practicing COVID-19 preventative measures, including social distancing, wearing a mask, washing their hands, and avoiding unnecessary large gatherings,” Governor Parson continued.
Missourians are encouraged to visit MOStopsCOVID.com to view the latest vaccine updates, find out when they are eligible for the vaccine, and locate available vaccinators in their area.
