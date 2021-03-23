Based upon an informational inquiry, Cedar County prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither has confirmed Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has been directed by Governor Mike Parson to lend his office’s resources to an investigation currently underway at Agapé Boarding School and Ranch, a faith-based reformatory school located off of Mo. 32, just west of Stockton.
Though limited in what he could share, Gaither confirmed Governor Parson’s directive was the result of a request submitted by Gaither’s office.
“After discussions with the [Missouri State] Highway Patrol, we felt it was necessary to request assistance from the attorney general’s office in this instance,” Gaither said. “Based on the nature of the investigation, we knew this office would need additional staff and investigative help moving forward, and we are thankful [Governor] Parson agreed and acted quickly after reviewing our request.”
Gaither noted his office sent a formal request to Governor Parson on Friday, March 19, and was met with a response on Monday, March 22, noting his appreciation for the expeditious review and assistance offered by both state-level entities.
Declining to comment further on the investigation’s specifics, Gaither only would confirm the investigation “involves allegations of abuse,” and stated it is not his office’s policy to convey material details of any open case to members of the press.
To date, no probable cause statement or formal charges have been filed as a result of the ongoing investigation.
Additional information regarding this developing set of circumstances will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead, as more facts surrounding the case become available.
Brite is the former editor of the Cedar County Republican and remains a contributor to Phillips Media Group publications.
