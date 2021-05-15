Hammons Product Company saw more than 120 guests from 40 of its hulling stations across the Midwest travel to Stockton on Friday, May 7, as the Stockton-based black walnut company celebrated “Huller Appreciation Day.”
Hulling station operators purchase black walnuts in their areas and run machines which take out the green outside coverings of black walnuts. Once the nuts are hulled, huller operators send the black walnuts, shell and all, to Hammons Product Company for processing.
Overall, there are around 210 hulling stations around the Midwest, and many of operators have been buying black walnuts for 10-30 years or more, while some are relatively new, according to Brian Hammons, Hammons Product Company president.
“Every few years, we invite them to come to Stockton to show appreciation,” Hammons told the Cedar County Republican during a special lunch for the hullers in Stockton City Park. “Many of them have never seen what all we do with the nuts that they buy.”
Some hullers come from Missouri, but others come from as far as Ohio, Iowa and Tennessee, Hammons said.
Hammons said for Huller Appreciation Day, HPC staff takes hullers on a tour of the company’s entire campus and processing facility, an experience which is “helpful” and “informative” to hullers by providing a better understanding of the black walnut business’ scope.
“They get to talk with all the local people and hear all the stories of what people do with black walnuts,” Hammons said. “It’s a chance for them to enjoy a nice day with good food and connect with what we’re doing, and to start thinking about the harvest of next year.”
Hammons said the overall event is a way to give thanks for the people “who make black walnuts a part of their lives and a part of their local businesses.”
