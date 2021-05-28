Community leaders came together on Monday, May 17, at the Family Restoration Center in Stockton to hear about an upcoming program designed to help fathers build relationships with their children.
Jennifer Baker, a clinical psychologist from Springfield, spoke at the Family Restoration Center about Good Dads — the only organization in Southern Missouri focused on helping dads be more engaged with their children.
Baker, who is the founder and executive director of Good Dads, gave a presentation over the various ways Good Dads has helped fathers find better economic success, regain custody of their children and rebuild relationships with their families.
For the “New Pathways” Good Dads program coming to Stockton, fathers can go through a fatherhood development course, receive relationship education, receive assistance with finding employment or a better job and receive help with child support issues.
Cheryl Thornton, who is helping administrate Good Dads in Stockton, said the program is waiting until at least 10 participants are signed up.
Once 10 participants are signed up, Good Dads will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday nights at the Family Restoration Center, which is located at 811 Owen Mill Rd. in Stockton.
For those interested in joining the program or would like more information, contact Thornton at (417) 522-9124.
