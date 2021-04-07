A new program to help fathers build relationships with their children is launching in Stockton at the Family Restoration Center.
Cheryl Thornton, who is helping administrate Good Dads in Stockton, said the program is waiting until at least 10 participants are signed up. Once 10 are signed up, Good Dads will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday nights at the Family Restoration Center, which is located at 811 Owen Mill Rd. in Stockton.
Good Dads is the only organization in Southern Missouri focused on helping all dads be more engaged with their children.
The program was started in Springfield by Jennifer Baker and founders after they recognized the impact of father absence on child well-being and came together for the purpose of supporting father engagement.
In addition to offering several resources and school programs, Good Dads in Springfield typically offers around five activities a year that fathers and their children could do together, such as going to baseball games, fishing and more.
“The whole focus is on helping dads be more engaged with their children,” Baker said. “It looks at the problems in our society caused by father absence. Sometimes, you can even have a father who’s in the home but is not very connected to his children. Our focus is on helping dads be more engaged and connected — helping them see what an important role they play.”
Good Dads works in four categories. The category coming to Stockton is the “New Pathways” category.
“New Pathways is focused on at-risk fathers,” Baker said. “These are dads who typically are not living with their children. They may have child support issues. They may have a history of incarceration.”
In New Pathways, fathers can go through a fatherhood development course, receive relationship education, as well as receiving assistance with finding employment or a better job, as well as receive help with child support issues.
“Many times, if they’re in our program, the state [of Missouri] will come alongside them, and because they’re learning to be good dads and they’re working on employment and paying back their child support, this is different help than they would get from their local child support people,” Baker said.
The results are promising. Baker said this program has been a huge help to fathers.
“In the first year of the program alone, we helped about 60 men in the program in about six months,” Baker said. “We’ve had some pretty fantastic stories about dads who got custody of their kids, or kids about to go into foster care and dad got his act together, he got a job. The courts are very positive about this program, so we’re very excited that this is expanding up to [Stockton].”
Thornton said the program is hoping to launch this Monday, April 12, if 10 participants are signed up by that point.
“We’re really excited to offer this through the Family Restoration Center,” Thornton said. “This is the type of thing that we want to do in order to build families.”
Additionally, other things are lined up to initiate soon at the Family Restoration Center, Thornton said. For more information on Good Dads, call 276-5500.
