Between the night hours of Friday and Saturday, May 21-22, the Amvets Post 116 in Stockton was broken into and burglarized by an individual or a group of individuals.
The perpetrators removed the post’s safe from its base, destroyed the lottery machines and left debris all around the post.
Post commander Ed Graham came across the devastation the morning of Saturday, May 22. Graham soon called the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, who then arrived to investigate the scene.
According to post member Elva Weber, the post has been struggling for several years to pay bills, utilities, insurance, licenses and regular expenditures to continue to operate and offer a place for all veterans to come inside, have drinks and dinner on Fridays, as well as enjoy the company of their friends.
The cost of damage is anticipated to be several thousands of dollars. Graham informed the CCR the building will be able to continue operation through money saved up.
Graham believes insurance will cover the physical damages.
A couple days following the incident on Monday, May 24, AmVets held a special meeting to discuss the future of the building.
Post commander Graham opened the meeting by announcing on Sunday, June 6, he is stepping down from his role.
Graham informed meeting attendees there is a possible lead towards a suspect.
“We have the suspicion of one guy,” Graham said. “But we cannot let that out yet … Really excited about the lead that I got. We have a strong suspect.”
The main focus of the meeting was to increase the number of volunteers at the AmVets building.
“Participation is there as far as their convenience,” Graham said. “There is no participation as far as operations … We have to get back to the basics of our format. How we run things here. Right now it is just a handful of people doing it. We have people ask ‘why didn’t you do this’ or ‘why didn’t you do that.’ Well, why didn’t you come out and help?”
For those who would like to contribute any amount to replace some of the post’s loss, donations can be sent to AmVets Post #116 — P.O. Box 898 Stockton.
The AmVets is also needing volunteer help from the community. Volunteer positions include hard-working commander, kitchen manager, liquor manager, service people and a cleaning crew to repair all the damage caused this week.
“Several of our current members have been working continuously for years to keep the place open for the benefit of our veterans,” post member Elva Weber said. “It is time other members give us a hand.”
It is not required to be a post member or a veteran to help out at AmVets.
Amvets Post 116 is slated to host another meeting on Thursday, May 27, where the members will discuss nominees for the upcoming post election. Election is scheduled for Saturday, June 12.
The CCR will provide more information as this story develops.
