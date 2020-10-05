Dear Editor,
Today, it saddens me to report God has silenced a very important community voice.
He was very fond of reminding us you don’t really miss something until it’s gone.
Some will be momentarily saddened, others will say “it’s about time.” But, to those who really knew him, the loss is tremendous and irreplaceable.
Many people would call and say how much they agreed with his letters; others hated what he wrote.
But love or hate him, you never questioned how he felt about any issue. He made you think — and perhaps with his passion and his prose, he may have changed a few minds.
He loved life, his family and his country. Most of all, he loved God.
Born in 1930 and growing up in the depression, he understood how to sacrifice and plan for the future while not depending on others.
All of my life he drilled into me,” advice is cheap, the wise don’t need it and the fool won’t heed it.”
But to many, he was “Kol Demma Dekah” — that small voice in the wilderness — telling us what God wants us to do.
He just wanted to make a difference in the world, and perhaps to a few, he did.
We spoke some time ago what he thought about death. He responded with, “Can you thin k of a better adventure?” What is on the other side?
So, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, surrounded by family who loved him, God silenced a voice forever, except in our hearts.
It has left a hole in my heart and a void in my soul never to be filled.
He was my friend and my father. I will truly miss him.
Delton O. “Bud” Olinger, 1930-2020.
Robert Olinger
Collins
