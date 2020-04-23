When my heart is churning inside out,
With pain and suffering all about,
One thing I know without a doubt;
God knows...God knows.
When searching for a way to cope,
Often dangling by a thread of hope,
Thin air my fingers seem to grope.
But, God knows...God knows.
When life becomes a bitter pill,
Which I’m forced to take against my will,
One thought brings peace and comfort still;
God knows...He always knows.
