A month ago, none of us could have imagined the circumstances we are all facing in our country today. A virus which threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands. An economy has been shut down and millions of people are out of work. And multitudes of people wondering what the future holds and to who do they look to for hope.
It is for that reason I have written this article and ask you to consider the words of a man named Job in the Bible. He was a man who had lost all of his wealth and much of his health. In Job 33:12, Job said, "Behold, in this thou art not just: I will answer thee, that God is greater than man." In spite of all which had happened to Job, he said God is greater than man. Even in the light of all Job was facing, he had the faith to believe God is reater than all the troubles he was facing. It is for that reason Job did not find his hope in men but in God. I encourage you in these days also to find your hope in God — who is greater than anything we are facing and will face.
I grew up in the home of a musician and many nights I sat on the bed of my parents listening to my Dad play on his accordion many of the old songs. In one of those songs were these words: "anything you can do, I can do better.” May I take those words and apply them to what Job said about God. "Anything man can do, God can do greater." This certainly is an understatement, but also a powerful truth, and one we should hold onto in our life — especially in these days.
God is greater than all which is taking place in our country and in our lives. Our president and our leaders are trying to do everything they can to help the situation we are facing. Doctors and medical personnel are doing everything they can to help people with this virus. We should be thankful we live in a country where men and women are willing to give themselves to the needs of others. But, our faith should not be in men, but in God.
I read this quote recently, “Don’t tell God you have a big problem; tell your problem you have a big God.” Why? Because God is greater than your problem.
If you have the faith to believe this, may you trust Him and seek Him with all your heart and do not lean to your own understanding — Proverbs 3:5-6.
Joe Grande, Pastor
Faith Baptist Church
