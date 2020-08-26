Girlhood interrupted

Months ago, multiple women began speaking to the Cedar County Republican about the physical, emotional and sexual abuse they allegedly experienced at the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Humansville, Cedar County.
In lieu of at least 24 juvenile female students reportedly being removed from Circle of Hope on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 14-15, the CCR is providing a platform for those voices to be heard in an ongoing investigative series.
‘I saw it all’
Chanel Maré, 27, was the first victim to describe her time at Circle of Hope to the CCR. Her experience at Circle of Hope was soon to begin after she moved from England to the United States in 2006 to live with her father in Las Vegas, describing herself as a troubled teen at the time.
Maré’s environment changed yet again when she woke up to two strangers standing at the edge of her bed in Las Vegas. The strangers restrained her, put handcuffs on her and then escorted her across the country to Circle of Hope, she said.
Upon her arrival at Circle of Hope, Maré said Boyd and Stephanie Householder — Circle of Hope’s founders and owners — believed she was overweight, so she was given half-portions of food.
“I would have to drink three glasses of water before each meal,” Maré said. “You only got 10 minutes to eat your food. If you didn’t eat your food in 10 minutes, then you would get it cold for the next meal.”
Maré said she has photos of the weight loss she experienced at Circle of Hope and estimates she dropped from around 140 pounds to 100 pounds at her height of 5 feet and eight inches.
“At the time, I didn’t realize how much weight I was really losing until I look back at the photos now,” Maré said.
The physical labor she exerted at Circle of Hope did not help with the weight loss.
“We worked most of the time, so that means working outside, like picking weeds … building cow fences for the pens, or doing chicken coops. It was a lot of hard labor when I was there,” Maré said, describing student life.
There was hardly any schoolwork, Maré added, but the work students did study was not the type of schoolwork she had ever experienced before because of the school’s religious focus, and “[the Householders] didn’t believe in science.”
Bathroom breaks were scheduled every hour, she said, and showers were only allowed to last for five minutes.
“One girl, she couldn’t hold it because she had a weak bladder, but she was only a kid,” Maré said. “[Boyd] made her jog on the spot and drink pitchers and pitchers of water until she peed herself, and then she got restrained.”
Speaking on the practice of restraining, Maré said at one point, she received a higher-ranking shirt because of her good behavior and was then taught how to restrain other girls, “even though it was the wrong way of restraining, because I’ve now known that further in life,” she said.
In the restraining process, Boyd would grab a student by the neck or shoulders, throw her to the floor, followed by three girls jumping “on top of her, pressing the pressure points on her wrists and the top arm — there’s two pressure points up there — and then the back of her leg,” Maré said.
“I got restrained for 45 minutes because I didn’t want to read the Bible,” Maré said. “I lost feeling in my fingers for about three days because someone restrained me wrong … It’s really traumatic. I can still remember the girls screaming. I can still remember certain smells that remind me of Circle of Hope, as well. The horse spray that we used to have to spray on the horses for flies — I can remember smelling it, it was a vinegary smell.”
Not only did Maré experience physical abuse at Circle of Hope, but she also alleged experiencing emotional abuse.
“[Boyd] would put us down … saying our families didn’t love us, that’s why [they] put us here,” Maré said. “He would say that we’re going to Hell, we’re not saved by Jesus Christ … he would put us down quite a lot … he would call me fat, say I need to lose weight.”
Maré said one student had all of her hair cut off because “she kept looking in the mirror.”
“Another girl got forced to eat her puke because she said she was hungry still, so [Boyd] fed her plain oatmeal,” Maré said. “She got forced to eat that, she couldn’t take it anymore, she threw it up, so (Boyd) forced her to eat it, then put her in push-up position. Yeah, I watched it. Yeah, I saw it all.”
‘Am I going to go, or am I not?’
Meanwhile, Maré said there was no way for her or other students to confidentially reach out to others outside of school property.
“Everything was monitored,” Maré said. “Phone calls were monitored. If you said anything negative, you could get your whole phone hanged up … letters were monitored, as well.”
When asked if she was sexually abused or witnessed sexual abuse during her time at Circle of Hope, Maré said no, alleging because her father works as a private investigator, “I don’t think (Boyd) would have ever dared do that to me, personally.”
“There was some off things that I thought was a bit weird,” Maré said, alleging Boyd would have a student massage his head while he was watching television. “He’d say [‘student name, come up to the speaker,’] and [student name] used to go up there and massage his head for hours.
Maré said her time at Circle of Hope ended when she ran away from the school in April of 2010.
“I pretended to put the wheelbarrow across the road, and I was standing there for a minute,” Maré said. “And I stood there, and I was like, ‘Am I going to go, or am I not?’”
Maré made the decision to run into the woods, and then found a ditch to hide in. She remembers seeing Boyd’s white truck drive past her on the road. Soon later, she ended up hitchhiking for five days back to Las Vegas.
Overall, Maré said she did not initially tell her stepmother and father about her abuse at Circle of Hope because the topic was a “sore subject for them.”
“They put me in that place because I was a real troubled teen, and they thought I was going to die. I was probably going to end up dead if I didn’t go there,” Maré said. “But they didn’t realize at the time, I could’ve ended up dead if I was at Circle of Hope.”
Reflecting back on the years of her youth spent at school, Maré concluded the experience has made her into a stronger person.
“I’m a lot more aware of the world around me, and more aware of how cruel people can be and not to trust anybody,” Maré said. “It’s been a rocky road for the last fourteen years. And then, I’ve had children, and they’ve turned my life around, and I couldn’t be any happier, to tell you the truth.”
